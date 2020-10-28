Across the Bug River: Volodymyr-Volynskyi 1941 is an operational level simulation about the fighting during the first days of Operation Barbarossa in the Volodymyr-Volynskyi region. The goal for the German player is to break through the Soviet defence lines and open the main road to the East.
Components of the game:
- One rulebook
- One mounted map board
- 382 large counters of which 181 are combat units
- Four player aid charts
- Full color setup charts
- Full color reinforcements charts
- Two ten-sided dice
