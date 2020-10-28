Adding product to your cart

Across the Bug River: Volodymyr-Volynskyi 1941 is an operational level simulation about the fighting during the first days of Operation Barbarossa in the Volodymyr-Volynskyi region. The goal for the German player is to break through the Soviet defence lines and open the main road to the East.

Components of the game:

One rulebook

One mounted map board

382 large counters of which 181 are combat units

Four player aid charts

Full color setup charts

Full color reinforcements charts

Two ten-sided dice





