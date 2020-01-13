The Great crisis of Frederick II

We celebrate the 264th anniversary of the "Kartoffelbefehl", or "Potato Edict".
In this strategy boardgame, players will enact the European military campaign of the 7 Years' War (1756-1763). The combatants are alliances centered around Prussia and Austria; each side fights to consolidate their great power status in the region.
The game map covers almost the whole central European theatre of war, including the sites of the major historical battles. The game runs until December 1763, or until victory conditions are fulfilled.
Components of the game:
- One rulebook
- One mounted map
- 198 large unit counters / 360 counters total
- 32 tactics cards
- Four six-sided dice