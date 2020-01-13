The Great crisis of Frederick II

Adding product to your cart

We celebrate the 264th anniversary of the "Kartoffelbefehl", or "Potato Edict".

In this strategy boardgame, players will enact the European military campaign of the 7 Years' War (1756-1763). The combatants are alliances centered around Prussia and Austria; each side fights to consolidate their great power status in the region.



The game map covers almost the whole central European theatre of war, including the sites of the major historical battles. The game runs until December 1763, or until victory conditions are fulfilled.

Components of the game:

One rulebook

One mounted map

198 large unit counters / 360 counters total

32 tactics cards

Four six-sided dice



