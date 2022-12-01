Adding product to your cart

Game design by Tetsuya Nakamura

Rulebook

Traces of War is a two-player game that simulates the intense fighting between Axis and Soviet forces after the battle of Kursk during August 1943 to March 1944. A major Soviet offensive is launched against a German mobile defense. Will the breakthrough be successful?

Game Scale:

Game Turn: 1 month

Hex: 12.5 miles / 20 kilometers

Units: Divisions to Corps

Solitaire Playability: High

Complexity Level: Medium-low

Players: 1 or 2

Playing Time: 3-6 hours

