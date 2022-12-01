Game design by Tetsuya Nakamura
Traces of War is a two-player game that simulates the intense fighting between Axis and Soviet forces after the battle of Kursk during August 1943 to March 1944. A major Soviet offensive is launched against a German mobile defense. Will the breakthrough be successful?
Game Scale:
Game Turn: 1 month
Hex: 12.5 miles / 20 kilometers
Units: Divisions to Corps
Solitaire Playability: High
Complexity Level: Medium-low
Players: 1 or 2
Playing Time: 3-6 hours
The product photos were kindly provided by The Players' Aid: