Unboxing video

New Cold War is a 1 to 4 player geopolitics game that takes place between 1989 and 2019. Each player will manage the strategy of one of the great powers fighting to settle the new world order: US, EU, Russia and China. The first phases of the game will provoke a confrontation between the Western bloc and the Chinese-Russian alliance, but victory will be achieved individually. This will be marked by an agenda of hidden objectives that each power must achieve in order to win. New Cold War uses a Card-Driven game mechanic through the 135 most relevant historical events that have taken place during the 30 years in which the game takes place.

Rulebook (English)

New Cold War es un juego de geopolítica de 1 a 4 jugadores que tiene lugar entre 1989 y 2019. Cada jugador dirigirá la estrategia de una de las grandes potencias que luchan por dirimir el nuevo orden mundial: EEUU, UE, Rusia y China. Las primeras fases de la partida provocarán un enfrentamiento entre el bloque occidental y la alianza chino-rusa, pero la victoria se logrará de forma individual. Esta vendrá marcada por una agenda de objetivos ocultos que cada potencia debe conseguir para alzarse con el triunfo. El juego utiliza una mecánica de motor de cartas a través de los 135 eventos históricos más relevantes que han sucedido durante los 30 años en los que se desarrolla New Cold War.

Rulebook (Spanish)

Playtest Video